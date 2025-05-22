Pahalgam terror attack linked to Pakistani military leadership, says Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has linked the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, where tourists were targeted and killed based on their religion, to what he described as the “extreme religious outlook” of Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir.

In a sharp statement during an interview with Dutch broadcaster NOS, Jaishankar said: "Tourists were murdered in front of their families after ascertaining their faith, and it was done in a way in which it was intended to harm tourism, which is the mainstay of the Kashmir economy, and to create a religious discord. Deliberately, an element of religion was introduced.”

The terror attack in the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir has reignited concerns over the role of religious extremism in cross-border terrorism. Indian authorities see the attack as a calculated move not only to instil fear but also to disrupt the fragile peace and economic recovery in the region.

Jaishankar said that such acts of terror are not isolated, but rather influenced by Pakistan’s military leadership. “And to understand that, you’ve got to also see the Pakistani side — you have a Pakistani leadership, especially their army chief, who is driven by an extreme religious outlook, so there is clearly some connect between the views that were expressed and the behaviour that was done,” he said.