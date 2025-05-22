PM Modi unveils 18 modernised railway stations under Amrit Bharat plan in Gujarat

ALLAHABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually inaugurated 18 redeveloped railway stations in Gujarat, marking a major milestone under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.
Under the scheme, over 1,300 stations across India are being transformed into modern transit hubs.
The 18 stations, revamped at a combined cost of Rs 164 crore, are part of a sweeping overhaul of 87 railway stations across the state, with a total investment of Rs 6,303 crore. Driving this infrastructure push is Gujarat’s nearly complete railway electrification, with 97 per cent of its routes now electrified, positioning the state as a frontrunner in rail modernisation.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who presided over the inauguration of the redeveloped Limbdi station, hailed the Prime Minister’s leadership for catalysing a new era in India’s transport landscape.
“Since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, infrastructure development has been a national priority - not just for citizens, but also for our armed forces. The modernisation of railways reflects his bold vision and unwavering commitment to nation-building,” said CM Patel.
The 18 newly inaugurated stations in Gujarat include Shihor Junction, Utran, Dakor, Derol, Hapa, Jamjodhpur, Jamwanthali, Kanalus Junction, Karamsad, Kosamba Junction, Limbdi, Mahuva, Mithapur, Morbi, Okha, Palitana, Rajula Junction, and Samakhiali.
Each has been upgraded with cutting-edge amenities, improved connectivity, and enhanced passenger comfort - transforming them into modern gateways for millions.
Underscoring Gujarat’s rapid infrastructure advancement, the Chief Minister revealed that since 2014, the state has electrified 3,144 kilometres of railway lines, pushing total electrification to 97 per cent - a figure that outpaces national averages.
“This is the result of development-driven governance, where intent meets execution,” he asserted.
The CM also spotlighted the Rs 17,155 crore allocation for Gujarat in the 2025-26 railway budget, calling it a seismic jump - 29 times higher than the average allocation between 2009 and 2014.
“Gujarat today runs four Vande Bharat trains, connecting key routes with unmatched speed and comfort,” said Patel.
“Whether it’s the daily commuter or the global traveller headed to the Statue of Unity – Ekta Nagar, railway services are being reimagined to serve every segment.”
As part of the nationwide rollout, PM Modi also unveiled 103 redeveloped stations under the Amrit Bharat Yojana from Bikaner. Simultaneously, Chief Minister Patel toured the newly revamped Limbdi station, receiving a detailed briefing on its upgraded infrastructure and world-class amenities.
“These redeveloped stations are not just buildings - they are symbols of a new India on the move,” the CM concluded.