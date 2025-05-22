PM Modi unveils 18 modernised railway stations under Amrit Bharat plan in Gujarat

ALLAHABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually inaugurated 18 redeveloped railway stations in Gujarat, marking a major milestone under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Under the scheme, over 1,300 stations across India are being transformed into modern transit hubs.

The 18 stations, revamped at a combined cost of Rs 164 crore, are part of a sweeping overhaul of 87 railway stations across the state, with a total investment of Rs 6,303 crore. Driving this infrastructure push is Gujarat’s nearly complete railway electrification, with 97 per cent of its routes now electrified, positioning the state as a frontrunner in rail modernisation.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who presided over the inauguration of the redeveloped Limbdi station, hailed the Prime Minister’s leadership for catalysing a new era in India’s transport landscape.

“Since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, infrastructure development has been a national priority - not just for citizens, but also for our armed forces. The modernisation of railways reflects his bold vision and unwavering commitment to nation-building,” said CM Patel.

The 18 newly inaugurated stations in Gujarat include Shihor Junction, Utran, Dakor, Derol, Hapa, Jamjodhpur, Jamwanthali, Kanalus Junction, Karamsad, Kosamba Junction, Limbdi, Mahuva, Mithapur, Morbi, Okha, Palitana, Rajula Junction, and Samakhiali.

Each has been upgraded with cutting-edge amenities, improved connectivity, and enhanced passenger comfort - transforming them into modern gateways for millions.