Punjab CM Mann opposes CISF deployment at Nangal Dam, questions financial burden on BBMB

CHANDIGARH: Amid the ongoing dispute between Punjab and Haryana over the allocation of water, a new controversy has emerged as the Union government has decided to deploy the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Nangal Dam.

This move has sparked a fresh confrontation between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government and the BJP-led Union government, with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday declaring that his state will strongly oppose the decision.

CM Mann made it clear that the state government will neither allow the deployment to be funded through the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) nor from the state exchequer, asserting that the Punjab Police is capable of guarding the dam.

The Centre has approved the deployment of 296 CISF personnel for the security of the Bhakra Dam Project. The BBMB has been asked to deposit Rs 8,58,69,600 in favour of the CISF for these personnel.

Showing a copy of the letter issued in this regard, CM Mann, while speaking to the media in Sangrur, questioned the necessity of the move.

“What was the need to deploy CISF personnel when Punjab Police was already providing security to the dam?” he asked, adding that he would raise the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Niti Aayog meeting scheduled for Saturday.