Punjab CM Mann opposes CISF deployment at Nangal Dam, questions financial burden on BBMB

CHANDIGARH: Amid the ongoing dispute between Punjab and Haryana over the allocation of water, a new controversy has emerged as the Union government has decided to deploy the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Nangal Dam.
This move has sparked a fresh confrontation between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government and the BJP-led Union government, with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday declaring that his state will strongly oppose the decision.
CM Mann made it clear that the state government will neither allow the deployment to be funded through the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) nor from the state exchequer, asserting that the Punjab Police is capable of guarding the dam.
The Centre has approved the deployment of 296 CISF personnel for the security of the Bhakra Dam Project. The BBMB has been asked to deposit Rs 8,58,69,600 in favour of the CISF for these personnel.
Showing a copy of the letter issued in this regard, CM Mann, while speaking to the media in Sangrur, questioned the necessity of the move.
“What was the need to deploy CISF personnel when Punjab Police was already providing security to the dam?” he asked, adding that he would raise the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Niti Aayog meeting scheduled for Saturday.
CM Mann said, “They say either the BBMB or Punjab will pay this money. What was the need for this when Punjab Police was already providing security to the dam for free? Why should we give money? I will strongly oppose this move. We will neither allow money to be given through the BBMB nor from the state exchequer of our government.”
He further stated that he would ask the Prime Minister if he considered the Punjab Police incapable of protecting the dam.
Targeting BJP leaders, including Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, and former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, CM Mann questioned whether the Union government’s move had their backing. “The Centre must withdraw this decision. The dam falls in Punjab’s jurisdiction. If Punjab can protect the international border, why cannot it protect the dam?” he asked.
He also questioned the Centre’s intent behind the deployment, alleging, “Does the Centre want to steal Punjab’s share of water? We will not allow this.”
Sources said that the decision to deploy the CISF at the dam was based on threat perception reports prepared by central intelligence and security agencies.
The Union government had recently initiated a security review of vital installations across the country, including those currently under the protection of state forces.
A letter regarding the deployment was sent to the Director, Security and Consultancy, BBMB, instructing the board to complete all necessary formalities to provide accommodation, transportation, communication equipment, and security gadgets for the CISF personnel. The force is expected to take position once logistical and accommodation arrangements are finalised.
Currently, the Nangal Dam is guarded by the Punjab Police. The site had seen enhanced security from Punjab Police in the past, particularly during a controversy over the release of water to Haryana under the BBMB sharing agreement.