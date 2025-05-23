Congress postpones Rahul's visit to Nalanda in Bihar after district admin denies permission

PATNA: Nalanda, home district of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, has suddenly become a favourite destination for opposition leaders to launch programmes ahead of assembly elections due in October-November. However, several hurdles have come their way.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to visit Rajgir in Nalanda district on May 27, but permission was reportedly not granted for the venue by the district administration, which stated that the hall (venue) was not vacant on the date.

Rahul was to address a party sponsored Extremely Backward Castes (EBC) conference at Rajgir. The district administration’s refusal to grant permission for the meeting has come as a rude shock for the state Congress leaders, who worked hard to decide the venue of the programme.