'What are you doing? Why are children dying only in Kota?: SC raps Rajasthan on rising student suicides

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday grilled the Rajasthan government over the surge in student suicides in the city of Kota calling the situation "serious."

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said 14 suicide cases were reported from the city so far this year.

"What are you doing as a state? Why are these children dying by suicide and only in Kota? Have you not given a thought as a state?" Justice Pardiwala asked the counsel representing state of Rajasthan.

The counsel said a special investigation team (SIT) was formed in the state to examine cases of suicides.

The top court was hearing a matter over the death of a 22-year-old student studying in IIT, Kharagpur. The student was found dead in hostel room on May 4.

It was also dealing with another case of a girl, who was a NEET aspirant and was found dead in her room in Kota where she lived with her parents.

The bench learnt that an FIR was lodged in connection with the death of IIT Kharagpur's student.

The top court, however, questioned the four-day delay in the FIR which was registered on May 8.

"Don't take these things lightly. These are very serious things," the bench said.