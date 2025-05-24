‘Pakistan violated spirit of IWT by inflicting three wars, thousands of terror attacks on India’

UNITED NATIONS: India ripped through Pakistan's disinformation at the UN on the Indus Waters Treaty, asserting that Islamabad violated its spirit by inflicting three wars and thousands of terror attacks on India that seek to hold hostage lives of civilians, religious harmony and economic prosperity.

We are constrained to respond to the disinformation being carried out by the delegation of Pakistan with regard to the Indus Waters Treaty.

India has always acted in a responsible manner as an upper riparian state, India's Permanent Representative to UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said on Friday.

Harish was addressing the UN Security Council Arria Formula meeting organised by the Permanent Mission of Slovenia on Protecting Water in Armed Conflict Protecting Civilian Lives.

Harish highlighted four aspects to expose the disinformation by Pakistan, which spoke about India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty.