Congress wants PM's apology, BJP MP Jangra fired for 'tourists should have fought terrorists' remark

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday objected strongly to BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra's remarks that tourists should have put up a fight against terrorists in Pahalgam, demanding his sacking and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's apology in the matter.

The prime minister and the BJP leadership's silence should be seen as a "tacit approval" of Jangra's statement, said the opposition party. Its chief, Mallikarjun Kharge claimed BJP leaders were competing with each other to malign the Pahalgam victims and the armed forces.

Jangra's comments are being seen by the Congress as the latest in a series of deplorable remarks made recently by BJP leaders - Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah and the state's deputy chief minister Jagdish Devda.

While the Congress claimed that Devda had said the entire Indian Army and brave soldiers were bowing at the feet of Modi, Shah had to apologise after his remarks linking the religion of terrorists behind the Pahalgam strike with that of Col Sofiya Qureshi triggered an outrage.

Col Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh had briefed the media alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and on Operation Sindoor.

Chiding the BJP in a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, "BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra's shameful statement has once again exposed the petty mentality of RSS-BJP."