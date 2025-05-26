‘All political drama’: Tej Pratap’s estranged wife hits out at Lalu family over his expulsion

PATNA: A day after RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled his elder son Tej Pratap from the party and family following his revelation about a ‘relationship with a woman’ spanning 12 years, the RJD first family came under sharp attack from Pratap's estranged wife Aishwarya Rai.

At a hastily convened press conference, Aishwarya described the entire episode as "political drama" ahead of the assembly elections scheduled later this year. "The decision to sever ties with him (Tej Pratap) is timed with the upcoming elections in the state," she said.

Sharpening her attack, Aishwarya said, "They knew he (Tej Pratap) was in a relationship with a woman. Then why did they ruin my life? Why did they beat me up? Why was I humiliated time and again? Now they have had sudden social awakening. They all are together."

She went further, alleging that Tej Pratap’s mother Rabri Devi must have assured him that she would take care of everything once the situation returned to normal. She must have advised him to stay calm under the present circumstances, Aishwarya added.