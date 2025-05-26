‘All political drama’: Tej Pratap’s estranged wife hits out at Lalu family over his expulsion

PATNA: A day after RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled his elder son Tej Pratap from the party and family following his revelation about a ‘relationship with a woman’ spanning 12 years, the RJD first family came under sharp attack from Pratap's estranged wife Aishwarya Rai.
At a hastily convened press conference, Aishwarya described the entire episode as "political drama" ahead of the assembly elections scheduled later this year. "The decision to sever ties with him (Tej Pratap) is timed with the upcoming elections in the state," she said.
Sharpening her attack, Aishwarya said, "They knew he (Tej Pratap) was in a relationship with a woman. Then why did they ruin my life? Why did they beat me up? Why was I humiliated time and again? Now they have had sudden social awakening. They all are together."
She went further, alleging that Tej Pratap’s mother Rabri Devi must have assured him that she would take care of everything once the situation returned to normal. She must have advised him to stay calm under the present circumstances, Aishwarya added.
Turning the tide on Lalu Prasad, Aishwarya said, "He knew everything (about Tej Pratap’s relationship with a woman). Yet he married him to me. He has ruined my life. What action he has taken against him is related to elections. This is all a political drama."
She revealed that she learned about the divorce petition through the media. "Whatever information I have gathered is from the media only. I don’t know what is happening there (in Lalu’s family)," she said, adding, "Where was their social justice when I was beaten up?"
Aishwarya alleged she was blamed for everything that happened in the family during her stay in the ‘sasural’ (in-laws’ house). "But the truth has now come out. Everything is clear. When will I get justice? I will continue to fight for justice," she asserted.
Aishwarya, granddaughter of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai and daughter of Chandrika Rai, a former MLA, married Tej Pratap in May 2018. However, five months later in October 2018, Tej Pratap filed a divorce petition in court. The case is still pending.
On Sunday, Lalu Prasad shared news of Tej Pratap’s expulsion from the party and family on the social media platform X, a day after the Hasanpur MLA and former minister revealed his relationship with a woman on his Facebook account. Later, a video showing Tej Pratap with his partner Anushka Yadav went viral on social media.
Tej Pratap later claimed his Facebook account was hacked and fake pictures were uploaded.