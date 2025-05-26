Congress appoints Gaurav Gogoi as president of Assam unit

NEW DELHI: Ahead of next year's Assam assembly elections, the Congress on Monday appointed Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi as the new president of its state unit, replacing Bupen Kumar Borah.

The Congress also appointed three new working presidents - Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Roselina Tirkey and Pradip Sarkar - to its Assam unit.

The term of the current assembly in Assam is up to May 20, 2026, and the Congress is going all-out in its bid to wrest power from the BJP after losing two consecutive state polls.

"Congress President has appointed Gaurav Gogoi as the President and three Working Presidents of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect," a statement from AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said.

Gogoi, the son of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, is currently the deputy leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha.

Following his appointment, the Jorhat MP expressed gratitude to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Venugopal and general secretary in-charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh.

"Former PCC President Shri @BhupenKBorah led the party from the front and made a tremendous contribution. I would not have been here without the guidance of my parents and the support of my family, especially my wife and children," Gogoi said in a post on X.