India records over 1000 active COVID-19 cases; Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi top contributors

NEW DELHI: India is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, with states like Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi being the top contributors, according to government data.
In the past week, seven people have succumbed to the virus, which has flared up after a long, quiet period.
Till May 19, one death was reported in the country due to COVID-19.
As of May 26, India has recorded 1,009 active cases, of which over 700 were reported in the last week.
The rise in COVID-19 cases in India comes amidst a sharp spike in cases in Southeast Asian countries, especially Hong Kong, Singapore, China and Thailand.
According to the Indian SARS-Cov-2 Genomics Consortium (insacog), India has reported one case of the newly emerging variant NB.1.8.1 and four instances of the LF.7 type. While one case of NB.1.8.1 was identified in April in Tamil Nadu, the four cases of LF.7 were detected in Gujarat in May.
Of the over 1,000 active cases, Kerala has reported 430 during the week of May 19-26. It had 95 cases till May 19. The state has also reported two deaths.
Maharashtra reported 209 active cases and four deaths. The state also saw a sharp rise in cases, as only 56 were recorded as of May 19.
Delhi has also reported a hike in cases. The capital city has recorded as many as 105 active cases, compared to just five on May 19, said Krishna Prasad, a health data analyst.
“Delhi has reported a sharp rise in cases in just one week. From May 19-26, Delhi reported 99 active cases. Till May 19, there were only five cases,” said the Kerala-based analyst.
Karnataka is also seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. As of May 26, 47 active cases were reported, compared to 13 until May 19. One death was also reported.
Other states reporting COVID cases are Gujarat (83 compared to 7 till May 19), Uttar Pradesh (15 compared to zero cases), West Bengal (12 compared to 1), and Tamil Nadu (69 compared to 66).
While 93 cases were reported during the week of May 5-12, the number increased to 164 during May 13-19.
In India, the predominant variant is JN.1, accounting for 53 per cent of tested samples, while BA.2 follows with 26 per cent, and other Omicron sublineages make up 20 per cent.
However, experts have said there is no reason to panic. The strain is not severe, and most patients have only reported mild symptoms.