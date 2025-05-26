India records over 1000 active COVID-19 cases; Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi top contributors

NEW DELHI: India is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, with states like Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi being the top contributors, according to government data.

In the past week, seven people have succumbed to the virus, which has flared up after a long, quiet period.

Till May 19, one death was reported in the country due to COVID-19.

As of May 26, India has recorded 1,009 active cases, of which over 700 were reported in the last week.

The rise in COVID-19 cases in India comes amidst a sharp spike in cases in Southeast Asian countries, especially Hong Kong, Singapore, China and Thailand.