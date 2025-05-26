NEET aspirant from Jammu-Kashmir dies by suicide in Kota; 15th incident this year

Just three days after the Supreme Court grilled Rajasthan government over the surge in student suicides in the city of Kota, a 18-year-old student from Jammu and Kashmir allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room in the city.

This the 15th such incident this year and second this month alone.

According to the police, the deceased Zeeshan lived in a paying guest room in Pratap Chouraha. Before the incident, Zeeshan spoke to a relative of hers on the phone and told him that she might commit suicide before hanging up.

Burhan, the relative, immediately contacted another student, who lived on the floor above in the same building, and urged her to check on Zeeshan.

The student found Zeeshan's room locked from the inside. The students broke the door open only to find Zeeshan dead.

Police said the room was not equipped with the 'anti-hanging device'- a metal cage-like contraption mounted around the ceiling fan to prevent hanging.

It may be noted that on May 3 another NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh died by suicide in her room in Kota.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)