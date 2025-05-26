'Pakistan informed only after Op Sindoor execution': EAM Jaishankar walks back on earlier statement

The sources said the minister told the MPs at the meeting that only the DGMOs of the countries spoke to each other, and no other Indian official spoke with the Pakistani side.

He said the US was urging India to speak with Pakistan and it was told that terror and talks would not go together, he said.

Responding to several queries posed by MPs during the meeting about the halting of Operation Sindoor and the US "interference", the External Affairs Minister told MPs at the meeting that the DGMO had informed his Pakistani counterpart that if they would fire, India would fire back.

He said the targeted strikes at terror camps in Pakistan also hit the morale of Pakistani forces.

The sources said the minister sought the cooperation of all MPs in "exposing" Pakistan across the world.

He said that is why the government has sent multi-party delegations of MPs to various countries to put across India's united message against terrorism to the world.

Jaishankar shared pictures of chairing the Consultative Committee Meeting of MEA on X.

"Discussed Operation Sindoor and India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Underlined the importance of sending a strong and united message in that regard," the minister also said.