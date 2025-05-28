'C-grade Bollywood movie that'll flop miserably': Gaurav Gogoi on Assam CM's allegations

"Since then, she has continued her work and took a new job in 2015. I also remember going with her once in 2013. Their (the BJP's) job is defamation and by raking this issue they are creating this whole thing like a C-grade Bollywood movie which they have said would be released on September 10. But that is going to be a flop miserably," he said.

Gogoi said he would like to ask if there had been any wrongdoing on his wife or his part, then why the government had not acted in the last 11 years.

"What were the government and probe agencies doing," he asked.

Responding to Gogoi's remarks, Sarma posted on X, "Finally, Congress MP Shri Gaurav Gogoi has admitted that he visited Pakistan. But let us be very clear - this is just the beginning, not the end. What lies ahead is far more serious. There exists every reasonable ground, supported by credible inputs and documented information, to suggest that Shri Gogoi has maintained proximity with the Pakistani establishment."

"The Government of Assam, committed to transparency and accountability, will make everything public on 10th September, once the Special Investigation Team (SIT) concludes its comprehensive inquiry. The people of Assam and the nation deserve the truth - and they shall have it, in full," Sarma said.

But the people will also not forget - nor forgive - the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi for deliberately promoting such a "dangerous and compromised" individual into the public life of our country, he said.