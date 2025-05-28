First Covid death reported in Chandigarh; Haryana records 12 active cases, Punjab three

CHANDIGARH: A 40-year-old man who had tested positive for Covid died early this morning at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh.

The man, originally from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, had been referred to GMCH from Ludhiana after testing positive for Covid. He was admitted to the Covid unit of the hospital, where he was kept in isolation. This marks the first confirmed Covid-related death in Chandigarh.

Sources said the hospital authorities have not yet confirmed whether the infection was caused by the latest JN.1 variant.

Confirming the death, Medical Superintendent of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, GP Thami said the patient had been admitted to the hospital two days ago with severe respiratory problems. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and died today.

“We tested him on the second day as he came with respiratory issues and was put on a ventilator and was immediately placed in isolation within the Covid ward. He had no reported comorbidities, raising further concerns about the virulence of the current strain,” said Thami.