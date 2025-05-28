UP pulled up for hijacking private dispute in temple case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government for “hijacking” the litigation between two private parties over management of the Shri Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan.

A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma said that if the state government starts entering into a private dispute between parties, it will result in breakdown of rule of law.

“Was a state a party to the proceedings? In what capacity has the state entered the dispute? If states start entering into a private dispute between parties, it will breakdown of rule of law. You can’t hijack the litigation. In a private litigation between two parties, state filing an impleadment application and hijacking it is not permissible,” it observed.