India urges US to expedite student visas amid plans for social media screening

NEW DELHI: India has urged the United States to ensure the timely and merit-based issuance of student visas, following reports that the US has paused scheduling new interviews for international students under the F, M, and J visa categories.

This appeal comes amid growing concerns over potential delays, especially as Washington considers tightening social media scrutiny for visa applicants.

“We are looking at the situation. A visa is a sovereign right of a country. We would like to urge the US to give visas in time for students on merit,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday.

The Trump administration’s directive to suspend new appointment slots for student and exchange visitor visa applicants has sparked uncertainty for thousands of international students preparing to start their academic programs in the US.

Reports quoting recent communication from the US State Department said consular officials have been instructed to halt scheduling new interviews until further notice, while procedures are being revised to include broader social media background checks. Platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and X may be scrutinised for national security considerations.