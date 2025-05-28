Using every tool to vet anyone coming in, says US amid reports of halting new student visa interviews

What I can remind everyone of, which we've discussed for months here, is that we use every tool in our tool chest to vet anyone coming in who wants to come into this country, and in order to do so has to apply for a visa to gain access to our nation, Bruce said.

So we every sovereign country has a right to know who is trying to come in, why they want to come in, who they are, what they've been doing, and at least hopefully within that framework, determine what they will be doing while they're here.

So that's nothing new, and we will continue to use every tool we can to assess who it is that's coming here, whether they are students or otherwise, she said.

The Politico report cited a cable dated May 27 signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio that said effective immediately, in preparation for an expansion of required social media screening and vetting, consular sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor (F, M, and J) visa appointment capacity until further guidance is issued septel, which we anticipate in the coming days.

The cable referred to the State Department's shorthand for separate telegram.

Responding to a question on the issue, Bruce further stated that the administration would not discuss individual visa cases or the nature of the choices made regarding individuals.

We do know, though, that we take very seriously the process of vetting who it is that comes into the country, and we're going to continue to do that.

We're going to continue to vet, and we continue to have an interest.

And again, whether you're a student or a tourist who needs a visa, or whoever you are, we're going to be looking at you, she said, adding that this should not be such a controversial thing".

Every nation should take seriously and does who's coming in.

So if you're going to be applying for a visa, follow the normal process, the normal steps.

Expect to be looked at, and we go on from there, Bruce said.