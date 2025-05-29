‘Talks and terror can’t go together’: India snubs Pakistan’s overture, rebuts Bangladesh interference claim

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday dismissed Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's renewed offer for dialogue, firmly reiterating its long-held stance that "terrorism and talks cannot go together."

At the same time, India hit back at Bangladesh interim government’s Chief Adviser Mohammad Yunus, calling his allegations of Indian interference an attempt to shift blame for internal unrest and called for early and inclusive elections in the neighbouring country.

Speaking alongside Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran earlier this week, Sharif said: "We want to resolve all disputes, including the Kashmir issue and the water issue, through negotiations and are also ready to talk to our neighbour on trade and counter-terrorism."

India, however, dismissed the Pakistan PM's offer, with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal asserting that "terrorism and talks cannot go together."

"As far as our engagement with Pakistan is concerned, our stand has been clear. Any engagement has to be bilateral. We would like to reiterate that terrorism and talks cannot go together," Jaiswal said at the weekly briefing.

"They need to hand over to India, noted terrorists, whose records and list we submitted to them some years ago. Talks on Jammu and Kashmir will be held only on the vacating of PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir) and when Pakistan hands over the territory to us," he added.