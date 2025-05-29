UOI notifies appointment of three new judges to SC; strength rises to 34

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday notified the elevation of three new judges to the Supreme Court following the President’s assent to the collegium’s recommendations.
The three new judges who are elevated to the top court are; Justices V. Anjaria, Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka, (ii) Vijay Bishnoi, Chief Justice, High Court of Gauhati and (iii) A.S. Chandurkar, Judge, High Court of Bombay.
These three new judges are expected to be sworn in by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai on Friday morning, as per sources. With the elevation of these three new judges in the top court, the actual number of judges rises to 34, which is also the sanctioned capacity of the top court.
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Ram Meghwal, talking to X (Formerly known as Twitter), shared the news.
"In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint S/Shri Justices (i) N.V. Anjaria, Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka, (ii) Vijay Bishnoi, Chief Justice, High Court of Gauhati and (iii) A.S. Chandurkar, Judge, High Court of Bombay as Judges of the Supreme Court of India," Meghwal posted.
On May 26, the Supreme Court collegium had recommended the appointment of their names to be elevated to the SC.
The Centre took four days to deliberate upon these judges' names to consider appointing them in the top court and accordingly sent its decision to the apex court collegium.
This was the second recommendation made under the leadership of Chief Justice Gavai, who took the reins recently on May 14 from CJI Sanjiv Khanna (former).
The SC Collegium, headed by the CJI Gavai, took the decision of recommending these names -- Justices Anjaria, Bishnoi and Chandurkar -- after deliberating upon their experience and expertise in handling of cases.
The apex court's five-member Collegium -- headed by the CJI Gavai -- had recommended these three names for the appointment as SC judges, following the retirement of former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Khanna, and Justices Bela M Trivedi and A S Oka recently.
The Supreme Court Collegium earlier on May 15 recommended the appointment of Karnataka High Court’s Justice Kempaiah Somashekar as Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.