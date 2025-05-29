UOI notifies appointment of three new judges to SC; strength rises to 34

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday notified the elevation of three new judges to the Supreme Court following the President’s assent to the collegium’s recommendations.

The three new judges who are elevated to the top court are; Justices V. Anjaria, Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka, (ii) Vijay Bishnoi, Chief Justice, High Court of Gauhati and (iii) A.S. Chandurkar, Judge, High Court of Bombay.

These three new judges are expected to be sworn in by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai on Friday morning, as per sources. With the elevation of these three new judges in the top court, the actual number of judges rises to 34, which is also the sanctioned capacity of the top court.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Ram Meghwal, talking to X (Formerly known as Twitter), shared the news.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint S/Shri Justices (i) N.V. Anjaria, Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka, (ii) Vijay Bishnoi, Chief Justice, High Court of Gauhati and (iii) A.S. Chandurkar, Judge, High Court of Bombay as Judges of the Supreme Court of India," Meghwal posted.