'Came back to Bihar only after keeping my promise of teaching terrorists a lesson': PM Modi

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he had come back to Bihar only after fulfilling the pledge he made to its people — to bring justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where several innocent tourists were targeted. Speaking at a rally in the state, the Prime Minister said the terrorists and their handlers had been taught a lesson, as promised.
Recalling his rally in Madhubani district last month (on April 24, a day after the Pahalgam incident), he said, "I had come to Bihar a day after the dastardly attack in Pahalgam, where many of our sisters had lost their husbands. I had promised that the perpetrators would get a punishment that they could not even dream of. Today, I am back in Bihar, after having delivered on the promise".
Modi accused the Congress and the RJD of deceiving Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes under the guise of social justice and said these INDIA bloc constituents are now "trying to grab power again" in Bihar where assembly elections are due later this year.
Addressing a public rally at Bikramganj in Rohtas district, PM Modi invoked the legacy of Lord Ram and his kul (lineage) to emphasise that the new India was following his principles of keeping promises at all costs, even if it meant making supreme sacrifices.
Overwhelmed by the massive public response, PM Modi said that he had declared from the soil of Bihar during his previous visit (on April 24, a day after the Pahalgam incident) that the terrorists would be taught a lesson beyond their imagination and that their hideouts would be razed to the ground.
“Jin logon ne Pakistan mein baithkar hamari bahno ka sindoor ujara tha, hamari sena ne unke thikanon ko khandhar mein badal diya (Those who, while sitting in Pakistan, orchestrated wiping out the vermillion from the foreheads of our sisters and daughters, our Armed Forces turned their hideouts into rubble),” he asserted.
He said that both Pakistan and the world witnessed the power of sindoor (vermillion). “The perpetrators of the Pahalgam terrorist attack felt safe after taking shelter under Pakistan’s Army, but our Armed Forces made them bow down in one stroke,” PM Modi said, amid thunderous applause from the crowd.
He said that Pakistan’s air base and military installations were destroyed within minutes. “This is new India, and it is the power of new India,” he remarked.
Lauding the role of the Border Security Force (BSF) in safeguarding the country’s boundaries, PM Modi said that BSF personnel demonstrated exemplary courage, valour, and skill during Operation Sindoor. He recalled the supreme sacrifice made by BSF sub-inspector Mohammad Imtiyaz, a native of Nalanda in Bihar, during the operation.
PM Modi said that Bihar is the land of Veer Kuer Singh, and that the state’s youths have always committed themselves to serving in the Army and the Border Security Force.
Issuing a stern warning to enemies, PM Modi said, “I want to repeat once again, the enemy has seen our power in Operation Sindoor, but they should understand that it is only one of the several arrows in our quiver. Our fight against terrorism has neither halted nor stopped.”
“Atankwad ka fan agar phir se uthega, Bharat use bil se khinch kar kuchalne ke kaam karega (If the hood of terrorism rises again, India will drag it out from its hole and crush it),” he remarked.
Taking a dig at the Congress-RJD alliance in Bihar, PM Modi alleged that they only exploited the people and made them suffer during their rule in the state. Referring to the era of jungle raj, PM Modi said that it was the NDA government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that lifted Bihar out of the dark age.
He also cautioned the people against the RJD-Congress combine and said that their promises of social justice were merely political tools used to deceive Dalits, Mahadalits, Other Backwards Classes, and Extremely Backward Classes.
PM Modi also mentioned the government’s initiatives to curb Maoist activities across the country. While 125 districts were previously affected by Naxalism, the number has now come down to just 18. “The government is committed to eliminating Naxal operatives to ensure smooth and fast development,” he added.
Earlier, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several projects worth Rs 48,500 crore. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, cabinet colleagues from the Modi Cabinet, deputy chief ministers, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.