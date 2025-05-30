'Came back to Bihar only after keeping my promise of teaching terrorists a lesson': PM Modi

Addressing a public rally at Bikramganj in Rohtas district, PM Modi invoked the legacy of Lord Ram and his kul (lineage) to emphasise that the new India was following his principles of keeping promises at all costs, even if it meant making supreme sacrifices.

Overwhelmed by the massive public response, PM Modi said that he had declared from the soil of Bihar during his previous visit (on April 24, a day after the Pahalgam incident) that the terrorists would be taught a lesson beyond their imagination and that their hideouts would be razed to the ground.

“Jin logon ne Pakistan mein baithkar hamari bahno ka sindoor ujara tha, hamari sena ne unke thikanon ko khandhar mein badal diya (Those who, while sitting in Pakistan, orchestrated wiping out the vermillion from the foreheads of our sisters and daughters, our Armed Forces turned their hideouts into rubble),” he asserted.

He said that both Pakistan and the world witnessed the power of sindoor (vermillion). “The perpetrators of the Pahalgam terrorist attack felt safe after taking shelter under Pakistan’s Army, but our Armed Forces made them bow down in one stroke,” PM Modi said, amid thunderous applause from the crowd.

He said that Pakistan’s air base and military installations were destroyed within minutes. “This is new India, and it is the power of new India,” he remarked.

Lauding the role of the Border Security Force (BSF) in safeguarding the country’s boundaries, PM Modi said that BSF personnel demonstrated exemplary courage, valour, and skill during Operation Sindoor. He recalled the supreme sacrifice made by BSF sub-inspector Mohammad Imtiyaz, a native of Nalanda in Bihar, during the operation.