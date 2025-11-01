Mumbai hostage case: Rohit Arya’s last rites performed in Pune

PUNE: The last rites of Rohit Arya, who was shot dead by the Mumbai police after taking 19 people hostage, were carried out in Pune in the early hours of Saturday.

The 50-year-old had held 17 children, aged between 10 and 12, hostage at a studio in Mumbai’s Powai area on Thursday.

Police successfully rescued the children along with two adults after a three-hour standoff, which ended with Arya’s death.