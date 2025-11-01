Mumbai hostage case: Rohit Arya’s last rites performed in Pune

PUNE: The last rites of Rohit Arya, who was shot dead by the Mumbai police after taking 19 people hostage, were carried out in Pune in the early hours of Saturday.
The 50-year-old had held 17 children, aged between 10 and 12, hostage at a studio in Mumbai’s Powai area on Thursday.
Police successfully rescued the children along with two adults after a three-hour standoff, which ended with Arya’s death.
Following a post-mortem at Mumbai’s JJ Hospital, his body was transported to Pune.
The funeral rites were conducted in the presence of Arya’s wife, son, and other close family members.
According to police sources, Arya had been living away from Pune for some time and, in recent years, had limited contact with his family.
Preliminary reports indicate that he had previously claimed dues were pending for a project undertaken for the Maharashtra Education Department and had staged a protest in Pune to claim the payment.