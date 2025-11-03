Congress on a contract to ruin RJD 'completely', says PM Modi at election rally in Bihar's Saharsa

PATNA: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, addressing an election rally in Saharsa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress of taking a 'contract' to finish off its ally, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
PM Modi said, “Congress ne RJD ki lutiya dubane ki supari li hain (Congress has taken a contract to ruin RJD completely)”.
He said both RJD and Congress were together only in lust for power.
On Sunday, PM Modi had asserted at Ara in Bhojpur district that RJD compelled Congress to declare its leader (Tejashwi Prasad Yadav) as chief ministerial face of the INDIA bloc at gunpoint.
He had also claimed that "jungle raj people" were heading towards a record defeat in the upcoming Bihar assembly election. He also appealed to first-time voters to exercise their franchise in favour of the NDA as it was going to form the government in the State again.
He said that people of Bihar should give a crushing defeat to the “jungle raj wale” so that they could not think “bad” about Bihar in future.
PM Modi said that after the Congress-led UPA government had started taking revenge against Bihar, following the 2005 ouster.
“Kosi Mahasetu, of which former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had laid the foundation stone in 2003, could be inaugurated in 2020 only after the formation of the NDA government at the centre in 2014,” he remarked.
He said that the RJD stalled all schemes meant for Bihar when it was sharing power with Congress at the Centre. "No measures could be taken for mitigating the sufferings of the people in the districts of Saharsa, Supaul, Madhepura and Araria, which bear the brunt of perennial flood," he added.
He said that after the formation of the NDA government at the Centre, more than Rs 11,000 crore were earmarked for taking flood-fighting measures like strengthening of embankments in the basins of the Kosi, Baghmati and Gandak rivers.
“NDA has promised to make Bihar flood-free in the next five years,” he remarked.