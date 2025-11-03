Congress on a contract to ruin RJD 'completely', says PM Modi at election rally in Bihar's Saharsa

PATNA: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, addressing an election rally in Saharsa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress of taking a 'contract' to finish off its ally, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

PM Modi said, “Congress ne RJD ki lutiya dubane ki supari li hain (Congress has taken a contract to ruin RJD completely)”.

He said both RJD and Congress were together only in lust for power.

On Sunday, PM Modi had asserted at Ara in Bhojpur district that RJD compelled Congress to declare its leader (Tejashwi Prasad Yadav) as chief ministerial face of the INDIA bloc at gunpoint.

He had also claimed that "jungle raj people" were heading towards a record defeat in the upcoming Bihar assembly election. He also appealed to first-time voters to exercise their franchise in favour of the NDA as it was going to form the government in the State again.