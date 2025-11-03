Congress slams Modi government, says US trade deal has turned into an ordeal

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday criticised the Modi government after US President Donald Trump once again claimed that he had halted the India–Pakistan conflict through trade negotiations. The opposition party said that the much-touted trade deal with the United States had instead become an “ordeal” for India.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh remarked, “There was a time when we were told that India would host the Quad Summit (USA, Japan, Australia, and India) in November 2025. That is now not happening. There was also a time when we were told that India would be among the first to sign a trade deal with the US. That supposed deal has become an ordeal, while exports to the US decline, leading to the loss of livelihoods here.”

Ramesh went on to note that President Trump had, for the 57th time, repeated his account of how Operation Sindoor was abruptly halted, with the first announcement of the ceasefire coming from Washington, not New Delhi.