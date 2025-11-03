Congress slams Modi government, says US trade deal has turned into an ordeal

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday criticised the Modi government after US President Donald Trump once again claimed that he had halted the India–Pakistan conflict through trade negotiations. The opposition party said that the much-touted trade deal with the United States had instead become an “ordeal” for India.
In a post on X, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh remarked, “There was a time when we were told that India would host the Quad Summit (USA, Japan, Australia, and India) in November 2025. That is now not happening. There was also a time when we were told that India would be among the first to sign a trade deal with the US. That supposed deal has become an ordeal, while exports to the US decline, leading to the loss of livelihoods here.”
Ramesh went on to note that President Trump had, for the 57th time, repeated his account of how Operation Sindoor was abruptly halted, with the first announcement of the ceasefire coming from Washington, not New Delhi.
He also shared a video of Trump reiterating his claim that he prevented a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan by leveraging trade.
In the clip, Trump stated, “If it wasn’t for tariffs and trade, I wouldn’t have been able to make the deals. India does a lot of business with us. They were going to have a nuclear war with Pakistan. The prime minister of Pakistan said that if Donald Trump hadn’t got involved, millions would have been dead. Planes were being shot down, it was going to be a bad war. I told both of them, ‘If you don’t work out a deal fast, you won’t do any business with the US.’ They were both great leaders, they worked out a deal, and they stopped the war. It would have been a nuclear war.”
The Congress has repeatedly mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on Trump’s recurring claims. “The self-styled but now thoroughly shrunken and deeply exposed 56-inch chest is still quiet,” the party said last week.
In his address to world leaders at the UN in September, Trump again asserted that he had stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan.
However, India has consistently maintained that the ceasefire understanding with Pakistan was achieved through direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both nations.