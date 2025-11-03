Humanoid robot Vyomitra onboard uncrewed Gaganyaan mission: ISRO chief

BENGALURU: The first of three uncrewed satellite missions planned as a part of the Gaganyaan mission will begin in December 2025. It will carry the indigenously developed half-humanoid robot 'Vyomitra' to space, said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan on Sunday.

Speaking at the sidelines of the successful launch of the LVM3-M5-CMS-03 multi-band communication satellite from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Narayanan said the coming months are packed with many such launches and experiments.

Narayanan said that 'best of teams' are working on the Gaganyaan mission and are making steady progress as expected, as over 90% work has been completed.

The first of the three uncrewed missions, as a part of the preparations for the Gaganyaan, will be launched using the LVM3 launch vehicle.

“We have done best possible work and we are supposed to accomplish three uncrewed missions before going for the crewed mission. We are working on the first uncrewed mission in which the half-humanoid- the Vyomitra is going to fly. The activities are progressing well. Most of the hardware has reached Sriharikotta and the assembly activities are progressing well,” he said.