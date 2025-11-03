Rajasthan: Out-of-control truck causes massive pile-up in Jaipur; 14 dead, several injured

JAIPUR: A speeding dumper truck went 'out of control' and rammed into 17 vehicles in Jaipur’s Harmara area on Monday afternoon, leaving 14 dead and 18 others injured.
Eyewitnesses described the scene of devastation as 'unbearable to watch.' The accident occurred around 1 p.m. near the Loha Mandi area.
According to the police, the dumper was heading towards the Loha Mandi petrol pump from Road No. 14 to reach the highway when its brakes failed.
Losing control, it ploughed through a series of parked and moving vehicles ahead. The impact was so severe that the truck crushed vehicles for nearly 300 meters before coming to a halt.
“The dumper was empty but was moving at very high speed,” said Head Constable Ravindra. “It first hit a car and then ran over several other vehicles, including bikes and auto-rickshaws. A few people died instantly.”
The magnitude of the tragedy was evident from the gruesome visuals at the site—severed limbs, mangled vehicles, and bloodstains across the road.
Residents began rescue operations immediately, pulling out those trapped inside the wreckage and calling for ambulances. The injured were rushed to Kanwatia Hospital and the SMS Trauma Centre.
Three victims in critical condition were later referred to the trauma unit.
The hospital administration has placed doctors and nursing staff on emergency alert. Following the incident, police from Harmara police station reached the spot and diverted traffic. The bodies of the deceased were taken to the Kanwatia Hospital mortuary.
A crane was deployed to remove the damaged dumper and other wrecked vehicles, while long traffic jams in the Loha Mandi and VKI areas were gradually cleared.
Eyewitnesses recounted scenes of chaos and horror. “Bodies were lying on the road and people were crying for help,” said one resident. “We tried to cover the injured and the dead with our clothes until ambulances arrived.”
Preliminary investigation suggests brake failure as the likely cause of the accident. However, police have detained the dumper driver for questioning and have initiated a technical examination of the vehicle.
Residents have demanded an immediate ban on the movement of heavy vehicles through the Loha Mandi area, citing narrow roads and chronic congestion.
This tragic incident has once again raised serious concerns about road safety, vehicle maintenance, and the increasing number of fatal accidents involving heavy vehicles in Jaipur.