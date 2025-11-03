Rajasthan: Out-of-control truck causes massive pile-up in Jaipur; 14 dead, several injured

JAIPUR: A speeding dumper truck went 'out of control' and rammed into 17 vehicles in Jaipur’s Harmara area on Monday afternoon, leaving 14 dead and 18 others injured.

Eyewitnesses described the scene of devastation as 'unbearable to watch.' The accident occurred around 1 p.m. near the Loha Mandi area.

According to the police, the dumper was heading towards the Loha Mandi petrol pump from Road No. 14 to reach the highway when its brakes failed.

Losing control, it ploughed through a series of parked and moving vehicles ahead. The impact was so severe that the truck crushed vehicles for nearly 300 meters before coming to a halt.

“The dumper was empty but was moving at very high speed,” said Head Constable Ravindra. “It first hit a car and then ran over several other vehicles, including bikes and auto-rickshaws. A few people died instantly.”

The magnitude of the tragedy was evident from the gruesome visuals at the site—severed limbs, mangled vehicles, and bloodstains across the road.