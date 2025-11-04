Eastern command gears up for major tri-service exercise ‘Poorvi Prachand Prahar’

NEW DELHI: As India intensifies its drive toward integrated tri-service operations, the Eastern Command is set to host a major joint exercise named 'Poorvi Prachand Prahar' from November 11 to 15 at Mechuka, about 30 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh.

The exercise will mark the maiden deployment of newly raised Indian Army formations, the Bhairav Battalion, Ashni Platoon of Infantry, and Divyastra Artillery Batteries, which reflect the ongoing modernisation and reorganisation push within the force.

These combat units are being raised under a “Save and Raise” model, incurring no additional cost to the state exchequer.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said the exercise aims to validate multi-domain integration across land, air, and maritime theatres, refining interoperability and command structures for future joint missions.

“It will test revised tactics, techniques, and procedures to enhance combat agility and adaptability under high-altitude conditions,” he added.

One of the key highlights will be the coordinated employment of Special Forces, unmanned platforms, precision systems, and networked operations centres, which is a first-of-its-kind high-altitude validation of India’s evolving warfighting doctrine.

The Army has already operationalised five of its 25 Bhairav Light Combat Battalions, designed for lean, high-impact operations along India’s borders with China and Pakistan. As reported earlier by TNIE, each infantry unit now includes an Ashni Platoon, equipped with drones for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR) and loitering munitions.

Poorvi Prachand Prahar follows the successful exercise 'Bhala Prahar' (2023) and exercise Poorvi Prahar (2024), which marks yet another milestone in India’s tri-service integration efforts. It coincides with exercise 'Trishul' in the Western Sector, scheduled to culminate on November 13, and follows exercise 'Vidyut Vidhhwans' held in October.

In strategic terms, the Eastern Sector remains vital to India’s defence posture. The Line of Actual Control spans three sectors namely Western (Ladakh), Central (Himachal, Uttarakhand), and Eastern (Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh). The Eastern Command oversees the 1,346 km stretch including Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, besides managing the borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Arunachal Pradesh, often the focal point of Chinese aggression since 1962, includes six disputed areas -- Asapila, Longzu, Bisa, Majha, Tulung-la, and Yangtse -- and four sensitive zones such as Fishtail I & II, Thag La, and Dichu. With Poorvi Prachand Prahar, India’s Eastern Command reinforces its readiness to counter emerging threats through integrated, technology-driven warfare.