SIR campaign commences in Uttar Pradesh, State's final voter list to be out on February 7 2026

Under the Election Commission's new system, a maximum of 1200 voters will now be at one booth, making it easier to contact them and conduct voting on election day.

Officials at the CEO's office said that this would increase the number of polling booths in the state from 1.62 lakh to over 1.82 lakh.

In the wake of the commencement of the campaign, the BJP, sticking to its strategy of winning the booth means winning the election.

With this mantra, the party has made plans to prepare voter lists based on this same mantra. The ruling party has already appointed coordinators for SIR in Awadh, Kashi, West, Braj, Gorakhpur and Kanpur regions, along with setting up war rooms.

All regional coordinators have been instructed to sit in the war room daily.

They have to talk to district and assembly coordinators connected to their region daily and take reports. BJP's war room will also be set up in each district along with the region. A team of at least 10 workers will be deployed in it. The team will be present in the war room from morning to evening.

The BJP has also assigned responsibility to MPs and MLAs in SIR.

All MPs of the state and 2024 candidates, MLAs and defeated candidates of 2022 have been given the responsibility of getting voter lists printed.

They have to set up a war room in the assembly constituency and review SIR work at their booths every five days. They need to stay in contact with Mandal and Booth daily.

Weekly review would be done by the team of MLAs and defeated candidates.

Similarly, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has deputed teams of six persons at each booth regarding SIR. Booth President, Booth General Secretary, and three Booth Secretaries will assist the Booth Level Agent (BLA).

They will also help the BLA in gathering information about each voter by going door-to-door. The BSP has assigned responsibility to sector presidents for monitoring booth-level teams. Each sector has 10 to 12 booths. In each sector, a team of 11 people, including the president, is working. They have also been given booth-wise monitoring responsibility.