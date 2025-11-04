SIR campaign commences in Uttar Pradesh, State's final voter list to be out on February 7 2026

LUCKNOW: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign to revamp the voter list in Uttar Pradesh commenced with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visiting door-to-door on Tuesday.
The voter list updated through SIR will serve as a crucial foundation for the 2027 Assembly elections.
Both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) have deployed strong teams at each booth for the campaign.
Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has assigned responsibilities to booth presidents, sector presidents, and Booth Level Agents (BLAs), who have undergone training.
Congress and other parties are working to strengthen booths according to their capacities. Uttar Pradesh has over 15.44 crore voters with over 1.62 lakh booths across the state.
As per the Chief Electoral Office sources, BLOs of more than 1.62 lakh booths commenced the door-to-door campaign from Tuesday. The final voter list of SIR would be published on February 7, 2026.
Before it, based on BLO reports, Electoral Registration Officers (EROS) of each assembly constituency will release draft voter lists on December 9, 2025.
The sources added that voters and political parties would submit claims and objections from December 9 to January 8, 2026, and the EROs would resolve them from December 9 to January 31, 2026.
Under the Election Commission's new system, a maximum of 1200 voters will now be at one booth, making it easier to contact them and conduct voting on election day.
Officials at the CEO's office said that this would increase the number of polling booths in the state from 1.62 lakh to over 1.82 lakh.
In the wake of the commencement of the campaign, the BJP, sticking to its strategy of winning the booth means winning the election.
With this mantra, the party has made plans to prepare voter lists based on this same mantra. The ruling party has already appointed coordinators for SIR in Awadh, Kashi, West, Braj, Gorakhpur and Kanpur regions, along with setting up war rooms.
All regional coordinators have been instructed to sit in the war room daily.
They have to talk to district and assembly coordinators connected to their region daily and take reports. BJP's war room will also be set up in each district along with the region. A team of at least 10 workers will be deployed in it. The team will be present in the war room from morning to evening.
The BJP has also assigned responsibility to MPs and MLAs in SIR.
All MPs of the state and 2024 candidates, MLAs and defeated candidates of 2022 have been given the responsibility of getting voter lists printed.
They have to set up a war room in the assembly constituency and review SIR work at their booths every five days. They need to stay in contact with Mandal and Booth daily.
Weekly review would be done by the team of MLAs and defeated candidates.
Similarly, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has deputed teams of six persons at each booth regarding SIR. Booth President, Booth General Secretary, and three Booth Secretaries will assist the Booth Level Agent (BLA).
They will also help the BLA in gathering information about each voter by going door-to-door. The BSP has assigned responsibility to sector presidents for monitoring booth-level teams. Each sector has 10 to 12 booths. In each sector, a team of 11 people, including the president, is working. They have also been given booth-wise monitoring responsibility.
Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has also geared up for SIR. As per the party's national spokesperson and former MLC Udayvir Singh, SP is deploying agents at the booth level who will coordinate between the Election Commission and the general voters.
Booth-level agents have been asked to ensure that no voter's name is left out of being included in the voter list. Booth-level agents are being deployed as PDA guards.
Moreover, party MPs and MLAs have also been given responsibilities in their respective areas of monitoring the campaign.
A helpline centre is also being set up at the Samajwadi Party headquarters, where help will be provided by the party if anyone faces any difficulty. As per the party sources, special instructions have been given to help those who do not have houses or land.
Similarly, Congress is lagging behind a bit as far as the preparations for SIR are concerned. The party is engaged in the process of deploying BLA-1 at all 1.62 lakh booths in the state. November 6 has been set as the deadline for this process.
From November 7, they will start their work at the booth level. Congress has created a connecting centre for monitoring the entire process.