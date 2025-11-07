What Supreme Court said on stray dogs menace, relocation and public safety

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a series of directions to address the stray dog menace, ordering that all stray dogs be removed from public premises such as educational institutions, hospitals, railway stations and bus stands, and relocated to dog shelters after sterilisation.

“Every stray dog shall be forthwith removed from such premises and relocated to a shelter after sterilisation. Stray dogs shall not be released in the area from which they are picked up,” a Bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria said.

The Court also referred to a media report about a stray dog attack on a foreign national in Bengaluru and said such incidents have not only affected public safety and tourism but also the country's image globally.

"This incident underscores that the menace is neither confined to rural or densely populated localities nor limited to vulnerable citizens, but has assumed proportions that affect public safety, tourism, and the image of the country in the global perspective," the bench said.

Following are the highlights of the SC order: