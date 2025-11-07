What Supreme Court said on stray dogs menace, relocation and public safety

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a series of directions to address the stray dog menace, ordering that all stray dogs be removed from public premises such as educational institutions, hospitals, railway stations and bus stands, and relocated to dog shelters after sterilisation.
“Every stray dog shall be forthwith removed from such premises and relocated to a shelter after sterilisation. Stray dogs shall not be released in the area from which they are picked up,” a Bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria said.
The Court also referred to a media report about a stray dog attack on a foreign national in Bengaluru and said such incidents have not only affected public safety and tourism but also the country's image globally.
"This incident underscores that the menace is neither confined to rural or densely populated localities nor limited to vulnerable citizens, but has assumed proportions that affect public safety, tourism, and the image of the country in the global perspective," the bench said.
Following are the highlights of the SC order:
Authorities directed to ensure the removal of all cattle and other stray animals from state highways, national highways and expressways.
SC takes note of the "alarming rise" in dog bite incidents within institutional areas like educational institutions, hospitals and railway stations and directed forthwith relocation of stray canines to designated shelters after due sterilisation and vaccination.
SC says stray dogs so picked up shall not be released back to the same location from which they were picked up.
All government and private hospitals directed to maintain a mandatory stock of anti-rabies vaccines and immunoglobulin at all times.
Every educational institution shall be directed by the Ministry of Education to conduct awareness sessions for students and staff on preventive behaviour around animals, first-aid in case of bites, and immediate reporting protocols.
Administrative heads of institutional areas asked to ensure that the premises are secured by adequate fencing, boundary walls, gates and such other structural or administrative measures as may be necessary to prevent the ingress of stray dogs.
SC directs authorities to undertake a joint, coordinated drive to identify stretches of highways and expressways where stray cattle or animals are frequently found and take steps for their removal and relocation to designated shelters.
Authorities shall constitute dedicated highway patrol teams and/or assign existing road-safety units for continuous surveillance and immediate response to reports of stray cattle or other animals obstructing the roadways.
All highways and expressways to have prominently displayed helpline numbers at regular intervals, enabling commuters to promptly report the presence of stray animals or accidents caused thereby.