Ministers must be held accountable for their children’s misdeeds: Anna Hazare on Pune land ‘scam’

PUNE: Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare on Friday said that if the children of ministers are involved in any wrongdoing, it is the ministers themselves who should be held accountable. His remarks come in the wake of a controversial land deal involving a firm co-owned by the son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The veteran social activist, who has led several major anti-corruption movements in the past, demanded strict government action if irregularities are found in the Rs 300 crore deal concerning state-owned land in Pune, which is currently under investigation.

“It is really unfortunate. If the children of ministers are involved in wrongdoing, it is the ministers who should be blamed. What matters most are values, values that come from families. All such incidents occur due to a lack of moral values,” Hazare said.