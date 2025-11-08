'RJD making children say they wish to become street bullies,' alleges PM Modi at Bihar rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday alleged that the RJD, during its election campaigns in Bihar, have been making children say "they wish to become 'rangdaar' (street bully)" upon growing up.
Addressing a poll rally in Sitamarhi district, the prime minister alleged, "I shudder to hear that the RJD, in its campaign, is getting children to say that upon growing up they wish to become 'rangdaar' (street bully). Bihar definitely does not want a government which has 'katta' (country-made firearm), 'kushasan' (misgovernance), 'kroorta' (cruelty) and corruption to offer."
PM Modi claimed that people in Bihar would not vote for the RJD led Mahagathbandhan as they believe if the alliance is voted to power, the regime would put a country-made pistol to their heads.
"Wherever I go, I find the prevailing sentiment is - 'we do not want a 'katta' sarkar, we want an NDA sarkar again.' This is because the people do not want a regime that would put a 'katta' on their heads and ask them to hold their hands up. People do not want hands up, but start up, which the NDA will facilitate. The NDA shuns 'katta' and promotes school bags, computers, cricket bats and hockey sticks," Modi claimed.
Modi had earlier alleged that the Congress agreed to declare RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as the opposition alliance's chief ministerial candidate after the latter put a country-made pistol to the former's head.
Expressing delight over the "historic" voter turnout of 65.08 per cent in the first phase of the Bihar polls two days ago, Modi claimed, "You have given a big shock to the opposition. They are getting sleepless nights."
Modi also referred to the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyami Yojana', launched by him over a month ago, under which Rs 10,000 each has been transferred into accounts of over a crore women.
"This would never have been possible under the 'jungle raj' wallahs. Because, in the words of the father of the 'naamdaar of Congress, the then Prime Minister, out of every rupee sanctioned by the government, only 15 paise reached the people. " said Modi, referring to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and his father late Rajiv Gandhi.
"You all know the blood-stained hand that was responsible for the loot," he added.
Modi also referred to the Punaura Dham project in Sitamarhi, the birthplace of Goddess Sita, as an example of the NDA's regard for "heritage."
He also reiterated his criticism of Rahul Gandhi, claiming that he "insulted"the faith of mothers and sisters by calling Chhath festival a drama.
"Is it not an insult to our sentiments? Should they not be punished? In a democracy, the best way to punish is through the power of your vote. These people have been contemptuous of Maha Kumbh and the Ram temple at Ayodhya," alleged Modi.
Rahul Gandhi has criticised Modi for reportedly building a seperate pool near the polluted Yamuna river in Delhi, to take a dip during the Chhath Puja.
"Because of their vote bank politics, the RJD-Congress has boycotted not just the Ram temple, but even shrines of Mata Shabri, Maharshi Valmiki and Nishad Raj in Ayodhya. Those who are guided by the politics of vote bank can never do good for the state. Their vote bank politics has led them to even protect infiltrators," Modi claimed.
(With inputs from PTI)