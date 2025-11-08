'RJD making children say they wish to become street bullies,' alleges PM Modi at Bihar rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday alleged that the RJD, during its election campaigns in Bihar, have been making children say "they wish to become 'rangdaar' (street bully)" upon growing up.

Addressing a poll rally in Sitamarhi district, the prime minister alleged, "I shudder to hear that the RJD, in its campaign, is getting children to say that upon growing up they wish to become 'rangdaar' (street bully). Bihar definitely does not want a government which has 'katta' (country-made firearm), 'kushasan' (misgovernance), 'kroorta' (cruelty) and corruption to offer."

PM Modi claimed that people in Bihar would not vote for the RJD led Mahagathbandhan as they believe if the alliance is voted to power, the regime would put a country-made pistol to their heads.

"Wherever I go, I find the prevailing sentiment is - 'we do not want a 'katta' sarkar, we want an NDA sarkar again.' This is because the people do not want a regime that would put a 'katta' on their heads and ask them to hold their hands up. People do not want hands up, but start up, which the NDA will facilitate. The NDA shuns 'katta' and promotes school bags, computers, cricket bats and hockey sticks," Modi claimed.

Modi had earlier alleged that the Congress agreed to declare RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as the opposition alliance's chief ministerial candidate after the latter put a country-made pistol to the former's head.

Expressing delight over the "historic" voter turnout of 65.08 per cent in the first phase of the Bihar polls two days ago, Modi claimed, "You have given a big shock to the opposition. They are getting sleepless nights."