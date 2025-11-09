Assembly polls 2025: Will women voters determine the fate of Bihar once again?

PATNA/NEW DELHI: As campaigning for the second and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections comes to a close on Sunday evening, high hopes have been pinned on women voters.
The turnout of women voters, anticipated to surpass that of the first phase, is likely to determine whether a ‘rajnitik-badlav ki hawa chali ya nahi’ (a political wind of change blows or not).
While speaking to TNIE, leaders from both ruling and opposition alliances noted that the results of the second phase will depend largely on women’s turnout, which is expected to be higher than that recorded in the first phase of polling.
Women constitute nearly 47% of Bihar’s electorate—around 3.5 crore out of 7.43 crore registered voters—and have emerged as one of the most influential groups in recent elections.
Their turnout has consistently surpassed that of men since 2010, reshaping the state’s political narrative. In the first phase of polling held on November 6, the overall turnout touched 65.8%, with women recording higher participation rates than men, according to Election Commission data.
Political analysts believe that the outcome of the ongoing polls is also hinged on how readily women accept welfare promises made by both alliances, as women's voting patterns have historically shown strong alignment with tangible benefits such as cash transfers, education incentives, and liquor bans.
"The women voters have certainly become a segment that could determine the fortunes of both the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB)," remarked Dr Ravi K Sinha, a political analyst based in Patna.
During the month-long campaigns, both political alliances aggressively wooed this crucial gender-based vote-bank, leaving nothing in their promises to announce to get their electoral supports.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, leading the NDA, has relied heavily on welfare-driven schemes for women. His government recently announced direct cash assistance of Rs 10,000 each to over two crore women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, aimed at boosting financial independence and household stability.
The cash assistance was credited directly to the accounts of women, who, though silent during campaign, made a significant mark at the poll booth in the first phase and are again expected to play a crucial role in shaping the final outcome.
To retain their support, the NDA’s electoral strategy remained focused on women’s welfare and empowerment through ongoing schemes and promises of more to come if voted back to power.
The alliance also sought to remind voters of the alleged “Jungle Raj” under the RJD, during which women were said to have felt unsafe to prevent them thinking of RJD led Mahagatvandhan’s return to power!
"Both finance and fear factor khub chala es bar elections me yahan (both finance and fear factor heavily influenced the elections this time)," remarked a few voters from Bihar.
To counter what appeared to be a meticulously crafted NDA strategy, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, heading the Mahagathbandhan, announced his own set of promises, including a salary hike for Jeevika Didis and other welfare commitments.
Yadav also pledged enhanced cash transfers, employment support, and expanded benefits for members of women’s self-help groups, including Jeevika-didis, if voted to power. His campaign highlighted issues such as unemployment, rising prices, and the need for greater economic empowerment of women.
According to official data, over 1.74 crore women voters are eligible to cast their votes in the second phase of polling. A total of over 3.7 crore voters are expected to vote on Tuesday. The voters will decide who among the 1,302 candidates, including 136 women candidates, across 122 assembly constituencies is worthy of a seat. 19 constituencies have been reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates and two for Scheduled Tribe candidates.
In the second phase of polling, the BJP is contesting 53 seats, followed by the JD(U) on 44, LJP (RV) on 15, RLM on 4, and HAM on 6 seats. From the Mahagathbandhan side, the RJD, leading the alliance, is contesting 72 seats, the Congress on 37, the VIP on 10, and others on 5.