Assembly polls 2025: Will women voters determine the fate of Bihar once again?

PATNA/NEW DELHI: As campaigning for the second and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections comes to a close on Sunday evening, high hopes have been pinned on women voters.

The turnout of women voters, anticipated to surpass that of the first phase, is likely to determine whether a ‘rajnitik-badlav ki hawa chali ya nahi’ (a political wind of change blows or not).

While speaking to TNIE, leaders from both ruling and opposition alliances noted that the results of the second phase will depend largely on women’s turnout, which is expected to be higher than that recorded in the first phase of polling.

Women constitute nearly 47% of Bihar’s electorate—around 3.5 crore out of 7.43 crore registered voters—and have emerged as one of the most influential groups in recent elections.

Their turnout has consistently surpassed that of men since 2010, reshaping the state’s political narrative. In the first phase of polling held on November 6, the overall turnout touched 65.8%, with women recording higher participation rates than men, according to Election Commission data.

Political analysts believe that the outcome of the ongoing polls is also hinged on how readily women accept welfare promises made by both alliances, as women's voting patterns have historically shown strong alignment with tangible benefits such as cash transfers, education incentives, and liquor bans.

"The women voters have certainly become a segment that could determine the fortunes of both the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB)," remarked Dr Ravi K Sinha, a political analyst based in Patna.