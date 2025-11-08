Modi wraps up Bihar campaign, hails high turnout as '65-volt jhatka' to opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded his extensive campaign for the Bihar assembly elections, asserting that the people have delivered a “65-volt jhatka” to the opposition INDIA bloc in the first phase and that its leaders are now spending “sleepless nights.”

Addressing his final rally in Bettiah, West Champaran, Modi seemed confident of an NDA victory, citing the high voter turnout of 65.09 per cent across 121 assembly segments on November 6 in favour of the ruling coalition. He urged voters to “break the record of the first phase on November 11” and ensure that the NDA not only wins all seats but establishes a lead in every booth.

Modi, who held 14 rallies across the state and a roadshow in Patna in less than a month, reflected on his campaign journey. “I had started my campaign by visiting the birthplace of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, and today I am bringing it to a close at the land where Bapu Gandhi transformed into the Mahatma,” he said. He promised to return for the swearing-in ceremony of a new NDA government.

“My campaign ends today but canvassing will continue tomorrow. But voters’ job begins on the day of polling. I will come again for the swearing in of an NDA government,” the Prime Minister added.

Modi, accompanied by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar only at his inaugural rally in Samastipur, showered encomiums on the JD(U) supremo for having ended “jungle raj” in the state. He used the metaphor of “katta”, a country-made pistol, to describe what he alleged would be the opposition’s high-handedness if they came to power.