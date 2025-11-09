Vande Mataram row: Congress cites CWC statement of 1937, says PM 'insulted' Tagore

"The Collected Works of Mahatma Gandhi Volume 66, page 46, reveals that on October 28, 1937, the CWC issued a statement on Vande Mataram, and this statement had been profoundly influenced by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and his advice, he said on X.

"The Prime Minister has insulted this CWC as also Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. That he should have done so is shocking but not surprising since the RSS had played no role in our Freedom Movement led by Mahatma Gandhi," Ramesh said.

The prime minister should fight his current political battles on current issues that are of daily concern to crores of Indians who worry about their present and future, he said.

"His economic policies have sharpened inequalities. Unemployment has scaled new highs. Investment momentum has been lost. His foreign policy has collapsed. He stands thoroughly exposed. And all he does is abuse and defame India's first Prime Minister (Jawaharlal Nehru)," Ramesh said.

The Congress general secretary shared screenshots of the statement of the CWC on X.

"Gradually the use of the first two stanzas of the (Vande Mataram) song spread to other provinces and a certain national significance began to attach to them. The rest of the song was very seldom used and is even now known by few persons. These two stanzas described in tender language the beauty of the motherland and the abundance of her gifts," the CWC statement of 1937 said.

There was absolutely nothing in them to which objection could be taken from the religious or any other point of view, it said.

"'There is nothing in these stanzas to which any one can take exception. The other stanzas of the song are little known and hardly ever sung. They contain certain allusions and a religious ideology which may not be in keeping with the ideology of other religious groups in India," the statement said.