SC dismisses Pavithra Gowda’s review plea in Renukaswamy murder case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a review petition filed by Kannada film actress Pavithra Gowda, seeking reconsideration of its August 14, 2025 order rejecting her bail along with that of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and others in the Renukaswamy murder case.

The two-judge Bench of Justice J. B. Pardiwala and Justice R. Mahadevan observed:

“The application seeking listing of the review petitions in open court is rejected. The application seeking exemption from filing a certified copy of the impugned judgment is allowed. These review petitions have been filed by the petitioner seeking review of the order dated 14-8-2025 passed in the captioned criminal appeals whereby the appeals filed by the State of Karnataka were allowed. We have carefully gone through the said order and the record. In our opinion, no case for review is made out. Consequently, the review petitions are dismissed.”

On August 14, the apex court had set aside the Karnataka High Court’s order granting bail to actors Pavithra Gowda, Darshan, and five others accused in the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy. “The order of the Karnataka High Court is set aside, and the bail granted to the accused is revoked,” the Bench had ruled.