'Those responsible for Delhi car blast won't be spared': PM Modi's message from Bhutan

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that those responsible for the Delhi car blast won't be spared and will be brought to justice.

Modi who is in Bhutan's capital Thimphu on a two-day visit, said that everyone responsible for the explosion would be brought to justice. “Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families. The entire nation stands with them today," he said.

The Prime Minister further said that he had been in constant touch with investigating agencies since the explosion. “I was in touch with all the agencies investigating this incident throughout last night. Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice," he added.