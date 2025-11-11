'Those responsible for Delhi car blast won't be spared': PM Modi's message from Bhutan

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that those responsible for the Delhi car blast won't be spared and will be brought to justice.
Modi who is in Bhutan's capital Thimphu on a two-day visit, said that everyone responsible for the explosion would be brought to justice. “Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families. The entire nation stands with them today," he said.
The Prime Minister further said that he had been in constant touch with investigating agencies since the explosion. “I was in touch with all the agencies investigating this incident throughout last night. Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice," he added.
The powerful blast, which occurred on Monday evening near the Red Fort parking area, shook the national capital, leaving at least 12 people dead and several others injured. The explosion also triggered panic in nearby markets and led to alerts in many parts of the country.
Earlier on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh echoed the Prime Minister’s sentiments, issuing a stern warning during his address at the Delhi Defence Dialogue organised by the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA). “I want to firmly assure the nation that those responsible for this tragedy will be brought to justice and will not be spared under any circumstances,” Singh said.
Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act in connection with the blast. Senior officials confirmed that multiple investigation teams, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and forensic experts, are working to trace the source of the explosives and identify those involved.