J&K police detain Haryana preacher linked to 'white collar' terror module

Officials identified the detained individual as Maulvi Ishtiyaq, who had been residing in a rented accommodation within the university complex.
Police officials during a search and cordon operation linked to an interstate and transnational terror module, at Fatehpur Taga village, in Faridabad district, Haryana, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025.
Police officials during a search and cordon operation linked to an interstate and transnational terror module, at Fatehpur Taga village, in Faridabad district, Haryana, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. (Photo | PTI)
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday detained a preacher from Mewat, Haryana, in connection with the ongoing probe into a ‘white-collar’ terror module allegedly operating out of Al Falah University in Faridabad.

During a raid on his residence, police recovered over 2,500 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, potassium chlorate, and sulphur, materials commonly used in explosives.

Ishtiyaq has been brought to Srinagar for questioning and is likely to be formally arrested, officials said. He is the ninth person taken into custody in connection with the case.

The development follows interstate raids conducted on November 10 by J&K Police, in coordination with law enforcement agencies from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, to dismantle a sophisticated terror network allegedly linked to the banned outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH).

According to investigators, the seized explosives were allegedly stored at Ishtiyaq’s residence by Dr. Muzammil Ganaie alias Musaib and Dr. Umar Nabi, the latter identified as the driver of the explosives-laden car that detonated outside Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening, killing 12 people.

Police said further arrests are likely as the investigation into the terror module continues.

(With inputs from PTI)

Initial probe suggest detonators used in Delhi blast, links with Faridabad terror module: Sources
Jammu and Kashmir Police
Faridabad
Delhi blast
White collar terror module

