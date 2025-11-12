Tripura chit fund scam: Three accused approach SC against HC order blocking passport, Aadhaar and PAN

NEW DELHI: Three individuals accused in the Tripura chit-fund scam have approached the Supreme Court through a Special Leave Petition (SLP), challenging a recent Tripura High Court order that denied their plea to reactivate their passports, Aadhaar, PAN and other financial instruments.

The Tripura High Court had earlier dismissed their application seeking clarification of a 2014 order by a division bench, which directed the blocking of government-issued IDs of all directors and partners of companies implicated in chit-fund scams. The investigation into the case has been entrusted to the CBI.

According to prosecution sources, the scam initially involved Rs 15–20 crore, though the amount may rise as the probe expands.