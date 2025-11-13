Not every resident of Jammu and Kashmir is a terrorist: CM Omar

SRINAGAR: As probe into Delhi car blast intensifies and preliminary investigation points towards terror networks in J&K, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has asserted, "Not every resident of Jammu and Kashmir is a terrorist or affiliated with terrorists."

"No amount of condemnation for this incident is enough. The killing of innocent people in this manner is unacceptable and no religion allows such acts. The investigation is underway, and all culprits must be punished,” Omar told reporters in Jammu.

The CM said that not every resident of the state is a terrorist and that there are only a few "who have always tried to disrupt peace and brotherhood here."

"When we start looking at every resident of J&K and every Kashmiri Muslim with a single ideology and think that each one of them is a terrorist, it is difficult to keep the people on the right path," the CM said.

Omar asserted that while it necessary to identify and punish those responsible for the blast, innocent people should not be suspected and villified.

Replying to questions regarding the professional background of the suspects, Omar said, "Have we not seen the professor of Universities before this? Who says that educated people don't get involved in such things? They do."

On Monday evening, Dr Umar Nabi from Pulwama was allegedly driving the i20 vehicle that exploded in Delhi killing 13 persons and injuring many others.

Police in Jammu and Kashmir have detained many doctors for questioning in its ongoing investigation into the inter-state militant network and Delhi blast.