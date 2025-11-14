Bihar election results: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party fails to make waves in emerging trends

NEW DELHI: Emerging trends in the Bihar Assembly election results suggest no significant traction for Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj party (JSP). The JD(U) workers in Bihar are targeting Kishor who failed to garner enough votes, if the initial trends are anything to go by.

Prashant Kishor had declared that the JDU would never cross the mark of 25 seats — in fact, that it would remain below 25 — and that if it crossed this mark, he would resign. These claims energised JDU supporters, making them vote more aggressively and collectively reject the JSP during the polls.

Kishor, who boasts about having played a key role in bringing many parties to power, toured the state for a year, launching slogans that initially caught public attention. While many expected him to contest the election, his decision to withdrew from the scene was at the receiving end of criticism.

Initially, the JSP appeared to be leading in a few seats, but as the day progressed and counting moved ahead, the candidates began trailing. A JDU leader said Prashant Kishor's remarks on JDU "vanished like a darkness soon after sun started rising" as the party established striking performance.