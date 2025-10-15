Will not contest Bihar polls, decision based on larger interest of party: JSP founder Prashant Kishor

PATNA: Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor has disclosed that he would not contest the Bihar assembly elections scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11.

Speculations were rife over him contesting from the Raghopur assembly seat against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) two-term MLA and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

On Tuesday, JSP fielded Chanchal Singh as its candidate from the Raghopur seat. JSP has so far announced 117 candidates for the upcoming election.

Kishor said, “The party has decided that I should not contest the election. So, the party has fielded another candidate from Raghopur. I will focus on the election strategy and strengthening the party’s support base.”