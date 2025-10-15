Cracks appear in NDA over seat-sharing ahead of Bihar polls; RLM's Upendra Kushwaha says 'All is not well'

PATNA: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) continues to grapple with the issue of dissatisfaction among its allies ahead of the Bihar assembly election.

Former union minister and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) president Upendra Kushwaha has now created a political firestorm by alleging that 'all was not well' in the alliance.

Kushwaha left for New Delhi on Wednesday morning to meet Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah to apprise him of his concerns over his party not receiving a fair deal in the seat-sharing pact.

A day earlier, he had also expressed his discontent over the seats allotted to his party.

Union minister Nityanand Rai, deputy chief minister Samrat Chaudhary, minister Nitin Naveen, and Rituraj Sinha held closed-door discussions with Kushwaha to 'iron out differences' within the ruling alliance. The meeting lasted until 5 am on Wednesday but the talks yielded no results.

Sources claimed that Kushwaha was upset over his quota seat being given to Union Minister Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).