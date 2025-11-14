Bihar polls: Initial trends suggest record women turnout help NDA take strong lead

NEW DELHI: The initial rounds of counting in Bihar’s high-stakes assembly election shows the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) taking an early lead, moving towards a potential landslide victory. The alliance is gaining leads in around 166–167 seats.

As projected by the exit polls, Bihar seems poised to return the NDA to power. One of the key factors tilting the election in favour of the NDA has been the massive turnout of women voters.

More than 2.5 crore women cast their votes outnumbering male voters, following the NDA’s announcement of a significant financial support scheme of Rs 10,000 to be deposited into the accounts of over 1.5 crore women.

Women turned out in record numbers in 2025 — 71.78% of women cast their ballots compared with 62.98% of men. Women outvoted men by more than 14 percentage points in seven districts and by over 10 points in 10 others. Patna was the only district where men outvoted women.