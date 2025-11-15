J&K tailor killed in Nowgam blast was called to assist police in sample collection

SRINAGAR: Mohammad Shafi Parray left home on Friday morning in the hope of earning livelihood for his family as he assisted the police investigators to collect samples of the explosives seized from a "white collar" terror module busted recently.

Little did the 47-year-old, a tailor by profession, know the job would be his last.

A dutiful family man, and a devout community volunteer, Parray joined the investigators early Friday, and remained at the Nowgam police station for most part of the day, returning home twice for Friday prayers and dinner.

In the evening, the tailor master put on warm clothes to beat the winter chill, and left his home to help the investigators collect the remaining samples from the explosive material seized from Faridabad, Haryana.

When he left home, his wife, daughter and two sons never imagined they would be seeing Parray for the final time, as the tailor was among the nine persons killed in the accidental blast inside the Nowgam Police station late on Friday night.

The blast engulfed the whole area, not just with clouds of smoke, but with immense grief as well.

The lone bread earner in his family, Parray left behind his wife and three unmarried children.