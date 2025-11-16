BSP would have won more seats if Bihar Assembly elections were held 'free and fair': Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati claimed that her party would have secured many more seats in the Bihar assembly elections if the polls had been 'free and fair'.
In BSP's lone win, Satish Kumar Singh Yadav got 72,689 votes, defeating his nearest rival, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashok Kumar Singh in Ramgarh. Interestingly, Satish Kumar Singh Yadav won by a margin of mere 30 votes.
In an X post, Mayawati expressed, "Congratulations and heartfelt thanks to all party members for ensuring the victory of BSP candidate Shri Satish Kumar Singh Yadav."
She claimed that even though the administration and all opposition parties united in their efforts to defeat the BSP candidate under the pretext of recounting the votes, the party workers' determination throughout the elections defeated their conspiracy.
She also remarked that there was no need for the party members to be 'disheartened', but there was only a need to continue working with better preparation ahead.
The NDA marked a historic landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, winning 202 of the 243 seats in the State. The Mahagathbandhan could only secure 35 seats.
Notably, Congress supremo and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had vowed an in-depth review of the outcome. He had also remarked that "We could not achieve victory in such an election that was not fair from the very beginning".