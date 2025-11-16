BSP would have won more seats if Bihar Assembly elections were held 'free and fair': Mayawati

She claimed that even though the administration and all opposition parties united in their efforts to defeat the BSP candidate under the pretext of recounting the votes, the party workers' determination throughout the elections defeated their conspiracy.

She also remarked that there was no need for the party members to be 'disheartened', but there was only a need to continue working with better preparation ahead.

The NDA marked a historic landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, winning 202 of the 243 seats in the State. The Mahagathbandhan could only secure 35 seats.

Notably, Congress supremo and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had vowed an in-depth review of the outcome. He had also remarked that "We could not achieve victory in such an election that was not fair from the very beginning".