Congress made strategic mistake by demanding over 50 seats in Bihar, should undergo serious introspection: Tariq Anwar

NEW DELHI: As the Congress's poor showing in the Bihar Assembly elections has sharpened concerns within the party, former Union Minister and party MP from Bihar, Tariq Anwar, has said it made a strategic mistake by staking claim to more than 50 seats in the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance).

Speaking to TNIE, the Katihar MP said the party must now undertake serious introspection if it wants to remain competitive in future elections.

The Congress managed to win only six out of the 61 seats it contested in the assembly polls. Anwar noted that the party did not have a sufficiently strong organisational network in the state to justify such a large share of seats.

While the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered a thumping win by bagging 202 seats, Anwar argued that the transfer of Rs 10,000 to the bank accounts of crores of women, along with the controversila Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, were among the key factors that worked in favour of the ruling party.

“The money was transferred to the bank accounts of women just days before the Election Commission announced the polling dates for the assembly election, and the EC did not stop it. It wasn’t fair on the commission’s part. So there was a major turnout of women in favour of the NDA. That’s one of the major reasons for their win. And of course, our organisational weakness and internal strife were also reasons behind our party’s poor performance,” he said.