Bihar's new government formation before November 22, says Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday said the new NDA government in Bihar will be formed before November 22, when the current Assembly's tenure expires.

"A sense of clarity will come over government formation. I think by tonight, I will speak with senior Union Ministers. The blueprint will be ready by today or tomorrow," he told reporters.

Paswan earlier said the government would be formed under the leadership of JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar, the longest-serving chief minister of the state.