NDA used state machinery, vote manipulation, money to win Bihar polls: CPI-M

NEW DELHI: After its dismal performance in the Bihar Assembly elections, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), a key ally of the opposition Mahagathbandhan, on Sunday raised serious allegations against the ruling NDA coalition that swept the polls with over 200 seats.

The CPI-M alleged that the JD(U)-led NDA had utilised state machinery, resorted to various manipulations, and deployed large sums of money along with large numbers of cadres brought in from outside the state.

In a press statement, the party also said that the coalition benefited from the polarising communal and casteist rhetoric of its leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

This rhetoric, amplified by a compliant corporate media, drowned out the people’s issues raised by the INDIA bloc, it added.

"A record 67 percent of voters participated in the Bihar Assembly elections—an increase of 9.6 percent compared to the previous election. Notably, 71.6 percent of women voted, marking a significant rise in female political participation. As the vote share data shows, though the NDA did not gain much in terms of votes compared to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it was able to increase its tally in the legislative assembly," read the statement issued after the Polit Bureau meeting that concluded on Friday.

The CPI-M further said that the Bihar elections show that to defeat the BJP, opposition parties must make a more concerted effort, leading joint struggles against its anti-people policies.