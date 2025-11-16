Rohini Acharya blames Sanjay Yadav, Rameez for causing rift in family: Who are they?

PATNA: Senior RJD leader Rohini Acharya accused Sanjay Yadav of escalating tension in former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad’s family, adding that his actions had pushed her to quit politics and severe family ties.

Sanjay (41) is the political advisor of Lalu Prasad’s younger son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

A post-graduate in computer science from Haryana’s Mahendragarh, he had worked as a software engineer with a private company in Delhi before he came in contact with Tejashwi in 2012.

According to former union minister and senior BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav, it was his son Abhimanyu who had first introduced Sanjay Yadav to Tejashwi in Delhi.

At that time, Ram Kripal Yadav was in RJD and had cordial relations with Lalu-Rabri family. Ram Kripal was also known as ‘Lalu’s Hanuman’. Ram Kripal later distanced himself from Lalu-Rabri family and contested election from Patliputra Lok Sabha seat on the ticket of Bharatiya Janata Party. He won election twice from the seat—in 2014 and 2019—but lost to Lalu’s daughter Misa Bharti in 2024.