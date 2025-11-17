Cervical cancer claims over three lakh lives every year globally: WHO

NEW DELHI: Cervical cancer, the fourth most common cancer in women globally, claims over 3,50,000 lives each year, said the WHO on Monday.

Marking the first World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that it is a disease that already has the tools to be eliminated.

"In 2018, I was proud to launch the global call to action on cervical cancer elimination, and I'm even prouder now to see what was once a distant dream becoming a reality," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

"More and more countries are scaling up HPV vaccination, improving screening, and expanding treatment, bringing us closer to a future free of cervical cancer."

The HPV vaccine – which protects against the human papillomavirus, the primary cause of cervical cancer – is highly effective, averting 17.4 deaths for every 1,000 children vaccinated.

WHO highlighted the announcement from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and its partners, that they have met the ambitious goal to reach 86 million girls by the end of 2025.

WHO said this reflects a broader wave of action to advance national elimination plans and expand access to screening and treatment.

In India, over 80,000 cervical cancer cases were reported in 2023-24. The Union Budget 2024 prioritised the phased introduction of the cervical vaccine, with the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation recommending its inclusion in the UIP for girls aged 9-14 years.