Cervical cancer claims over three lakh lives every year globally: WHO

NEW DELHI: Cervical cancer, the fourth most common cancer in women globally, claims over 3,50,000 lives each year, said the WHO on Monday.
Marking the first World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that it is a disease that already has the tools to be eliminated.
"In 2018, I was proud to launch the global call to action on cervical cancer elimination, and I'm even prouder now to see what was once a distant dream becoming a reality," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.
"More and more countries are scaling up HPV vaccination, improving screening, and expanding treatment, bringing us closer to a future free of cervical cancer."
The HPV vaccine – which protects against the human papillomavirus, the primary cause of cervical cancer – is highly effective, averting 17.4 deaths for every 1,000 children vaccinated.
WHO highlighted the announcement from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and its partners, that they have met the ambitious goal to reach 86 million girls by the end of 2025.
WHO said this reflects a broader wave of action to advance national elimination plans and expand access to screening and treatment.
In India, over 80,000 cervical cancer cases were reported in 2023-24. The Union Budget 2024 prioritised the phased introduction of the cervical vaccine, with the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation recommending its inclusion in the UIP for girls aged 9-14 years.
The HPV vaccine for cervical cancer, the second most common cancer in India, is yet to be included in the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP). The HPV vaccination has only been launched in Sikkim and Bihar.
Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, a public-private partnership that helps vaccinate more than half the world’s children against some of the world’s deadliest diseases, said, more than one million cervical cancer deaths have been prevented, and an estimated 86 million girls are now protected against the leading cause of cervical cancer.
The Vaccine Alliance brings together developing countries and donor governments, the WHO, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry, technical agencies, civil society, the Gates Foundation and other private sector partners.
“Every two minutes, a woman dies from cervical cancer, a disease that is both devastating and largely preventable,” said Dr Sania Nishtar, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.
“In 2023, Gavi, in partnership with countries across the world, launched an ambitious campaign to protect 86 million girls against the primary cause of cervical cancer and prevent more than a million deaths. Thanks to the incredible commitment from countries, partners, civil society and communities, we have now reached the target ahead of schedule. This collaborative effort is driving major global progress towards eliminating one of the deadliest diseases affecting women.”
Cervical cancer strikes hardest in lower-income countries, which often lack screening services and equitable access to treatment. As a result, these countries account for 90% of the 3,50,000 deaths from cervical cancer recorded in 2022, it said.
According to WHO, the World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day supports the core pillars of the WHO’s global elimination strategy: vaccinating 90% of girls against human papillomavirus (HPV), screening 70% of women, and treating 90% of those with pre-cancer and invasive cancer.
It serves as a critical platform to strengthen advocacy, accelerate service delivery, and mobilise resources to ensure that every woman and girl has access to life-saving care, the WHO said.