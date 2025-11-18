Centre issues advisory after TV channels reporting Red Fort blast carry content on making explosives

After some private TV channels carried reports on how to make explosives, in the aftermath of the deadly Red Fort blast, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday issued an advisory against telecasting visuals that could aid, abet or promote unlawful activities.

"It has come to the notice of this ministry that some news channels have been broadcasting content related to alleged persons involved in Red Fort blasts, justifying their acts of violence, as well as information videos of how to make explosive material," the advisory to all private satellite TV channels said.

The ministry noted that such broadcasts may inadvertently encourage or incite violence, disrupt public order, and pose risks to national security. It also urged the news channels to "exercise the highest level of discretion and sensitivity while reporting on such matters."